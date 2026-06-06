Tenebris Somnia to offer 2D retro survival horror this October

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During the Day of the Devs broadcast, developer Saibot Studios made an appearance to give an update on its upcoming 2D retro survival horror adventure game. Designed to pay homage to the 8 and 16-bit eras with gameplay made to resemble the original Resident Evil and Silent Hill formulas, the project then takes a step-up and merges this design choice with live-action cutscenes made by an Argentinian film crew.

Using real actors and practical effects, this game known as Tenebris Somnia, is looking to serve up a rather unique style of horror, and the good news is that you'll be able to experience it for yourself soon.

It has been confirmed that Tenebris Somnia will be debuting on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 1 and 2 as soon as October 16. For a taste of what's to come, you can play a demo of the game on Steam today, and you can see some images of the experience below too.