Tenebrea will freeze our hearts with fear on PC and consoles

Continuing our coverage of the Out of Bounds event that is currently airing, and of which we have already seen the global announcement of Frame Zero, we now turn to another first-person horror game, Tenebrea.

Developed by the studio Bowl of Tentacles, Tenebrea is set in a student residence in Valencia, and inspired by real events and testimonies. According to the developers, Tenebrea uses a procedural jumpscares system, which means that each visit to the residence will be different.

It will have collectibles based on Spanish works and studios that have inspired them, and will be released soon on PC, Xbox Series, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. Check it out below.