Tencent's Need for Speed for smartphones gets leaked

HQ

Tencent is working with Electronic Arts on the development of Apex Legends Mobile, which is coming out next week, but this isn't the only game coming from the two company's collaboration. The Asian giant is also developing a new Need for Speed mobile game whose gameplay has just come out.

A Reddit user claims to have had access to a test version of the game, and has shared some videos where fragments of the gameplay can be seen. The map seems to be a modified version of the one in Need for Speed Heat, and the game tries to make the driving more attractive through boosters unlocked when drifting. Regarding technical aspects, this version looks fascinating, as it really shows the capabilities of the Unreal Engine 4 even in smartphones.

The leaked build seems to include only three different vehicles: Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, Lamborghini Gallardo and McLaren F1. Three bullets to hit the gas during street races or to move freely around the city both day and night.

You can find the leaked material at this Reddit post.