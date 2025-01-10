Tencent threatens legal action after the United States Department of Defense labels it as a Chinese military company

HQ

Tencent is prepared to take legal action after previously being added to the United States Department of Defense's list of Chinese military companies. In an official statement, CEO Ma Huateng insisted that the company has no connections to the Chinese military, calling the inclusion a mistake. He further clarified that the designation would not affect Tencent's business operations. Following the announcement on January 7, Tencent's stock dropped by nearly 10%. The company plans to engage in discussions with the Unites States government and will take legal steps if necessary.

