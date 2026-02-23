Tencent shuts down TiMi Montreal after five years and nothing to show from it

HQ

It's been a conflicting month to be a video game fan as February has been littered with quality games and harrowing industry trends, including shuttered studios and major leadership shake-ups. Speaking more about the former point, now it has been reported that another developer has faced the axe without ever showing what it was working on.

Tencent has decided to close down TiMi Montreal, a developer that in the five years it was in operation for, never actually managed to release anything. The news is another tough pill to swallow, but Game File does note that this closure has been incoming for some time.

The developer was created to produce "AAA open world multi-platform games" but never even announced a project formally to the public. The studio was also founded during a period where Chinese giants like Tencent were exploring Western expansion but which has not proven to be as fruitful as expected, with much of this expansion now turning heel and regressing with developers being closed and resources taken back to the Asian nation.

Developers from TiMi Montreal have come out and confirmed this studio closure but none have yet revealed what they were working on, leaving this project as another one of the video game industry's big mysteries.