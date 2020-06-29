Tencent shows state-of-the-art graphics in its SYN tech demo

You're watching Advertisements

In video games, the name Tencent is linked to investments, either for full acquisitions like Riot Games and Funcom or for becoming a relevant stockholder, as with Epic Games, Ubisoft and Activision and smaller players such as Platinum Games and Sumo Digital. But Tencent also owns some development teams. Two new mobile games developed by TiMi Studios were announced last week, Pokémon Unite and Metal Slug: Code J and now it's time to take a look at one of the most ambitious projects brewing behind the scenes.

Lightspeed and Quantum Studios present SYN, "a tech demo for a globally marketed PC and console open-world first-person shooter game", although not much is shared about the actual game we could not identify it. "We tried to push forward state-of-the-art, real-time graphics in a cyberpunk-style world with an intriguing universe and striking visuals", is said in the video.

The tech demo is focused on character design and customizations in real-time, and the realistic feeling and physics of the strand-based hair system. Players have to choose between one in three factions, each one of them tied to a wild animal transformed in a cyber-pet.

Could you find out what game it's from? Leave a comment.

Via Gematsu.