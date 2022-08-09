Tencent plans to increase its stake in Ubisoft

HQ

Over the last year there have been various rumours about a possible acquisition of Ubisoft by one of the big companies in the video game industry. Despite the current value of the French company (estimated at about $5.2 billion), the giant Tencent intends to become the majority shareholder and increase its stake, as published by Reuters.

Tencent reportedly would have been in talks with the Guillemot family, current majority shareholders of Ubisoft with 15% of the total company, compared to the 5% owned by Tencent since 2018. At that time it bought shares at €66 for a unit, and there are rumours that this time it may do so by paying up to €100 per share, also acquiring the minority stakes and becoming the sole shareholder of the company.

A move that is already noticeable in the stock market, as Ubisoft's shares have risen 15% since the news was published.

What do you think, will Tencent buy Ubisoft?