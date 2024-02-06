Tencent looking to make a mobile version of Elden Ring

HQ

It appears that Tencent is looking to capitalise on the success of FromSoftware's Elden Ring by making a mobile version of the game. According to Reuters, this mobile title has been in the works since the Chinese company acquired 16% of FromSoftware and the licensing rights to Elden Ring in 2022.

Progress has reportedly been slow since then, but we do have a few key details worth taking note of. Rather than this be a premium release on mobile, it seems Tencent has plans for this game to be free-to-play, but littered with microtransactions akin to an experience like Genshin Impact.

Tencent is urgent to find a new hit, as it wants to compete with Chinese rival miHoYo, but it seems Elden Ring's core experience might be at odds with Tencent's business model.

