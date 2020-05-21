Tencent is taking over System Shock 3

You watching Advertisements

Chinese publisher Tencent is one of the biggest enterprises in the world and it actually invests in a lot of game studios, including Riot, Epic, Bluehole, Blizzard, Ubisoft and many other famous developers. Tencent has also taken over many popular games by acquiring studios (partially or fully) and has both publishing and broadcasting rights for a lot of non-Chinese games in mainland China.

These games include League of Legends, PUBG, Arena of Valor, etc. Now, according to today's news, one more big game is now being taken under Tencent's wing. Developer OtherSide Entertainment has just confirmed in a statement that Tencent has taken control of System Shock 3:

"We are happy to announce that Tencent will be taking the System Shock franchise forward. As a smaller Indie studio, it had been challenging for us to carry the project on our own. We believe Tencent's deep capabilities and expertise as a leading game company will bring the franchise to new heights."

While it sounds like Tencent now owns System Shock IP, Stephen Kick, the CEO of Nightdive Studios, tweeted to clarify that the studio still owns the property.

Otherside Entertainment acquired the license to develop System Shock 3 from Night Dive Studios. As to the current status of the game itself, that remains unclear.