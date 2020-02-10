Tencent invests in Spec Ops: The Line developer Yager

Berlin-based developer Yager, most known for its unexpectedly heartwrenching shooter Spec Ops: The Line, just recently announced that it will be receiving a "strategic minority investment" from industry giant Tencent, which has previously acquired major studios such as Riot Games. The investment will help Yager with The Cycle as well as upcoming projects.

In the press release, Yager CEO Timo Ullmann stated the following: "Tencent is not only the world's leading games company but also a prolific investor with a stellar track record: We're humbled to join the line-up of Tencent partners which reads like a games industry Who's Who"

"We're confident that this will greatly enhance the scope of our business, not just by getting access to Tencent's network and resources but by tapping the vast industry know-how Tencent possesses".