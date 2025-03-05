Tencent increases stake in Kadokawa, owners of FromSoftware

HQ

Although Tencent has recently reduced its foreign investment in video games to focus more on studios and developments in China, it still has multi-million dollar investment deals with companies such as Ubisoft (France) and Kadokawa (Japan). In fact, Tencent has recently increased its investment in the Japanese giant from 6.8% to 7.91% of Kadokawa's total value, as reported by the Nikkei.

Although the financial investment has not given us a monetary figure, we know that Tencent's stake is quite significant, but still less than that held by another major player in the world of video games such as Sony. In the past, there was even talk of a complete takeover of Kadokawa to secure control of FromSoftware and its IPs, although this was never confirmed or carried out.

There is no doubt that if Elden Ring: NightReign succeeds in its next release, the majors will look with renewed interest to grab a bigger slice of the Kadokawa pie.