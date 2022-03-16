Tencent has become a majority investor in Rime developer Tequila Works

HQ

Tencent really isn't a stranger when it comes to making video game developer acquisitions, and today is no different. It has been revealed that the Chinese tech giant has acquired a majority stake in the Spanish developer Tequila Works, a studio that is best known for delivering Rime, and is also working on the upcoming Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story.

In the blog post announcing the acquisition, Tequila Works CEO Raúl Rubio stated that Tencent is "a partner that can appreciate the value of top creative talent with originality as their banner. One that respects our independence and creative freedom."

As for what this acquisition will mean for the future of Tequila Works, Rubio also added, "This partnership will allow us to focus on taking the original IPs we are known for to greater heights and create the best experiences we can dream of."

There was no mention of any of the financials behind the acquisition, but industry analyst Daniel Ahmad did provide a bit of colour to Tencent's spree of acquisitions over the past couple of years, stating:

"Tencent invested in or acquired over 100 game related companies in 2021. A more than 3x increase over 2020.

It's already invested in another 10+ this year so far."

