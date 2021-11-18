Tencent has acquired a majority stake of Yooka-Laylee developer Playtonic

HQ

Tencent continues to be an unstoppable force within the games industry, as it has been revealed that it has now acquired a majority stake in indie developer and publisher Playtonic Friends. The team is perhaps best known as the studio behind the Banjo-Kazooie spiritual successor Yooka-Laylee. They have also published several other indie games, such as Demon Turf, A Little Golf Journey, and BPM: Bullets Per Minute.

Within a press release, Playtonic has reassured that it will still retain creative control over its IPs. The investment will reportedly be used to expand its team structure into multiple teams and to enable them to branch out into new locations. Gavin Price, Founder of Playtonic, said in a statement: "Six years ago we built a cool, exciting rocket ship, set a course we think is right and exciting. We are thrilled that Tencent agrees with that course and has provided some rocket fuel to further the reach of our mission!

"The countdown to today has included (deep inhale)... our record breaking Kickstarter for Yooka-Laylee, growing the buddy-duo's reach with the acclaimed Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, establishing Playtonic Friends and the successful launch of its first three titles - BPM: Bullets Per Minute, A Little Golf Journey and Demon Turf, signing 3 further incredible beauties in L'il gator Game, Victory Heat Rally & Blossom Tales 2 - The Minotaur Prince, and all the while still being cool (ask our parents)! BUT with Tencent's help we can scale up and fast-track the super-exciting, super-secret projects we've been keeping close to our treasure chests too... things are going to get Bat Ship Crazy over the next few years! Please imagine a wink emoji right now."