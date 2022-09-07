Tencent does not buy Ubisoft, but increases its investment and its vote

HQ

Some time ago we reported that Tencent had the firm intention of acquiring Ubisoft completely (of which it already owned 5%), allegedly offering a succulent offer of 100 euros per share. That news that excited the stock market seems to have been much more inflated than usual and has been denied as a result of the one we bring you today.

It turns out that Tencent did indeed seek to increase its stake in Ubisoft, but the investment now amounts to 300 million euros, which takes it from 5% to 9.9% of the French company's economic control. The agreement with the Guillemot family also includes an increase in shareholders' voting rights. One of the clauses of the agreement that has come to light is that Tencent will not be able to increase its investment or percentage of the company over the next eight years.

This agreement may be very advantageous for gamers since according to Ubisoft itself the cash injection "will enable the development of future Assassin's Creed mobile titles, as well as facilitate the launch of various company PC games in the Chinese market."

Tencent acquired a significant portion of FromSoftware alongside Sony just a few days ago, and it surely also has its sights set on how to maximise penetration in the Chinese market from upcoming announcements this Saturday at Ubisoft Forward, the company's big event where we'll see the future of the Assassin's Creed series.