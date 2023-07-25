Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Tencent buys up Dying Light studio Techland

But Techland will continue to have creative freedom.

In October last year, it was reported that Tencent will focus more on "aggressive acquisitions of entire gaming businesses". Now it seems that this is about to happen as Techland, the company behind Dying Light, is about to be acquired. According to founder Pawel Marchewka, Techland will retain its intellectual property, i.e. its game series, and have continued creative freedom.

"Teaming up with Tencent will allow us to move full speed ahead with the execution of the vision for our games. We have chosen an ally who has already partnered with some of the world's finest video game companies and helped them reach new heights while respecting their ways of doing things."

