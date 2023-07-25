Tencent buys up Dying Light studio Techland

HQ

In October last year, it was reported that Tencent will focus more on "aggressive acquisitions of entire gaming businesses". Now it seems that this is about to happen as Techland, the company behind Dying Light, is about to be acquired. According to founder Pawel Marchewka, Techland will retain its intellectual property, i.e. its game series, and have continued creative freedom.

"Teaming up with Tencent will allow us to move full speed ahead with the execution of the vision for our games. We have chosen an ally who has already partnered with some of the world's finest video game companies and helped them reach new heights while respecting their ways of doing things."