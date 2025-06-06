Tencent buys into Arrowhead - 15.75% for 80 million dollars

HQ

Tencent has acquired 15.75% of the shares in Swedish studio Arrowhead Game Studios for the grand sum of 80 million USD, valuing the studio at around 532 million USD.

According to sources, the deal was actually completed in July last year but has only now become public knowledge. Johan Pilestedt, one of Arrowhead's founders, gave a brief statement in connection with the announcement, describing how this new partnership will open up entirely new opportunities for the studio in terms of entering the Chinese gaming market.

"Chinese player base is the holy grail in the gaming industry"

Despite Tencent's investment, Arrowhead plans to self-fund its next game and has stated that they remain open to future collaborations with Sony, even though their upcoming project will not directly involve Playstation.