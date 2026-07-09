Ten years on, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 gets its final chapter

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Although the outline of a new adventure is already visible on the horizon with Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3, scheduled for 2027, Bandai Namco still had a few loose narrative ends in its previous instalment... until today. That's right, because after more than 10 years of updates, patches, chapters, and new characters joining the adventure, the time has come to bring Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 to a close.

Chapter Four of the Future Saga is now available, and players will have to save the world and history as Fu sets his plan in motion, which will lead to the disappearance of those who fought to protect Earth. This content update includes two playable characters, Kaiyoshin (Ultra Villain) and Son Goku (Defeated Ultra Villain), as well as the Time Patrol Ultra Battles. These take the form of wave-based arena battles where you'll have to survive clashes against iconic enemies from throughout the game.

And if you think now that it's complete is a good time to check it out, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Take a look at the latest trailer featuring the final content below.