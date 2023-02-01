Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sea of Thieves

Ten things you should know about Sea of Thieves before setting sail

Prepare yourself for an adventure on the high seas.

Sea of Thieves remains a hugely popular adventure that has been around since 2018. A lot of new content have been added on a regular basis and for new pirate wannabees and ol' scurvy seadogs that haven't sailed on Rare's digital sea for some time - there's a lot to learn.

Rare has now decided to help you with this and in a new video with the self explanatory title Top 10 Things You Need to Know in 2023, they tell you precisely just that; ten things you need to know before you raise the anchor and set sail hunting for treasures.

Check it out below and we hope you have a future with plenty of gold ahead of you.

Sea of Thieves

