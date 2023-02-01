Ten things you should know about Sea of Thieves before setting sail

HQ

Sea of Thieves remains a hugely popular adventure that has been around since 2018. A lot of new content have been added on a regular basis and for new pirate wannabees and ol' scurvy seadogs that haven't sailed on Rare's digital sea for some time - there's a lot to learn.

Rare has now decided to help you with this and in a new video with the self explanatory title Top 10 Things You Need to Know in 2023, they tell you precisely just that; ten things you need to know before you raise the anchor and set sail hunting for treasures.

Check it out below and we hope you have a future with plenty of gold ahead of you.