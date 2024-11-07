Ten stitches and a smile: Cubarsí recovers after scary kick to the face

HQ

Business as usual for Barça, who just can't stop thrashing every opponent's goal. Last night, they scored 2-5 against one of the worst teams of this UCL's League Phase, Crvena Zvezda, who is almost guaranteed to be kicked out of the competition having lost four out of four games.

Raphinha, Jules Kounde and Robert Lewandowski were the stars, with the Polish player scoring his 99th goal at Champions League. A placid 2-5, except for Pau Cubarsí, who received a scary kick in the face.

The player fell to the ground and all his teammates covered him. He had to leave the game, bleeding. Spajic's boots hit him directly in the jaw. Fortunately, it wasn't too serious, although he had to be given 10 stitches.

He will recover and could theorethically be ready for next weekend's match, although perhaps Hansi Flick decides to give him a rest. After the match, an Instagram post by his teammate Gavi showed him smiling after being treated.