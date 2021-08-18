Ten reasons why today is the best time to play Marvel's Avengers

Marvel's Avengers has reached its first anniversary, marking a whole year of being able to take your favourite comic book superheroes out on action-packed video game adventures. To celebrate that milestone, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have launched a massive new free expansion, taking players to the lush jungles of Wakanda as the iconic Black Panther. Since a lot has changed over the past year, here are 10 reasons why now is the best time to play Marvel's Avengers.

HQ

A new hero: Black Panther

The King is here! We've had a few characters join the Avengers roster over the last year, but the latest to make their debut is none other than T'Challa, better recognised as Black Panther. This iconic figure will be bringing his Vibranium suit and signature melee combat style to the game, and joins as the protagonist of the new Wakandan adventure.

Wakanda makes its debut

As you might have guessed from the expansion's title, Wakanda is the new explorable location being added. Set to offer diverse jungles filled with new threats and plenty of other breathtaking African scenes, from towering waterfalls to the technologically advanced city itself, there's plenty to do in this expansion.

A brand new Wakandan adventure

Since this is a new expansion, we can look forward to a completely new storyline taking place in Wakanda, which is based around Black Panther. Set after the base game's main campaign, in this DLC, Wakanda is attacked by the Klaue Company, who are looking to infiltrate the nation to take it and the country's vast wealth of Vibranium for themselves.

Klaue, Crossbones and other Baddies

With this new storyline in mind, we can of course look forward to a bunch of new enemies to face. Whether it's the leader of the Klaue Company, Ulysses Klaue himself, or a few dangerous mercenary lackeys, such as Crossbones, Black Panther will be put to the test like never before. And these chaps are just the latest in a long list of new baddies that have made their entrance over the course of the year, with another highlight being Maestro, who was added in the Future Imperfect storyline.

Hawkeye, another Hawkeye, and future heroes

But, if you haven't played Marvel's Avengers for some time, War for Wakanda and all the goodies it is bringing isn't the only thing to look forward to. Since launch, we've had two more characters join the team, two iterations of Hawkeye, Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, who bring their unique style of ranged combat to the table. Alike Black Panther, both of these characters are completely free to play as, and are available now - and if that's not enough to be excited about, we can still look forward to Spider-Man joining the team for PlayStation players later this year.

You can now bring duplicate heroes to the fight

So, what happens when you and your friends all want to play as the latest characters, Black Panther or Hawkeye? Thanks to a recent update, Marvel's Avengers now allows for duplicates of the same character to be played at the same time, meaning you can now fight for Wakanda as four Captain Americas, or bring four Mjölnirs to deal with Crossbones and Co.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe meets Marvel's Avengers

If you're new to Marvel's Avengers, you might be surprised to see that the game's versions of its iconic heroes look a little different to their movie counterparts. That's because this is a fresh version of the world of Marvel and features unique takes on each hero's story. But, if you want to make your Iron Man look like Robert Downey Jr., or put Black Widow in the eye-catching white suit from her recent standalone film, you can grab a bunch of Marvel Cinematic Universe skins from the item store.

A year's worth of bug fixes and gameplay improvements

A year is quite a long time, and the developers have used it wisely to make Marvel's Avengers better than ever with a series of updates, bug fixes, and gameplay improvements. From adding in a bunch of new activities, such as customisable H.A.R.M. Rooms to allow you to push yourself like never before, as well as more endgame content, including Champions Levels to allow you to enhance your favourite character after reaching the level cap, there's plenty to do even outside of the multiple storylines that came alongside the new characters.

Square Enix

Next-gen optimisations

Since Marvel's Avengers launched last August, we've had a new generation of consoles land. To account for that, the game has been enhanced with native versions on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series devices that introduces better visuals and textures, frame rates, and loading times, amid a list of other improvements - and the best part is that all console versions of Avengers come with cross-generation matchmaking and save file imports, allowing for more accessible gameplay than ever before.

Ongoing improvements and tons of in development content

And all of these additions are just the tip of the iceberg, because Crystal Dynamics has plans for a ton of other improvements and features. From more challenging activities, to the Patrol Mode so you can explore as you see fit without the constraints of a mission, on top of upgrades to its matchmaking and collectible comics system, and more balance tuning, there's plenty to look forward to down the line.

HQ

Whether you're a returning player or even new to the game, there's plenty of reasons to dive into Marvel's Avengers today. These are just ten examples of what is on offer in this diverse multiplayer action experience, so be sure to give it a go to experience the harrowing conspiracy of A-Day and the attack on Wakanda for yourself.

Square Enix