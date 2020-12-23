Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Ten PlayStation franchises about to become movies or TV-series

Three of the projects are set to become movies, with seven set to become TV shows.

We already knew there's an Uncharted movie coming soon as well as a The Last of Us TV-series. There was also talks about making something based on both Sly Raccoon and Twisted Metal in the past. But Sony has way bigger plans than that, and according to an interview in Media Post there are currently ten PlayStation franchises that is about to get the movie/TV-series treatment.

It is the PlayStation Productions boss Tony Vinciquerra who reveals this. Three of the projects are movies and seven are TV-series. He also adds:

"We have a program within the company called One Sony... You'll be seeing a lot more integration of Sony companies together."

We really wouldn't mind a movie based on Horizon: Zero Dawn, Infamous or God of War. Do you have any favourite PlayStation franchises that you think would make excellent movies?

