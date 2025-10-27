Ten people go on trial for claiming Macron's wife is a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux

HQ

We just got the news that a group of ten individuals has gone on trial in Paris on Monday for their alleged involvement in the online harassment of Brigitte Macron, following years of conspiracy theories claiming she was born male. The case stems from a complaint filed last year by the French first lady, who has long faced these claims. The defendants, accused of posting malicious comments and amplifying defamatory content, deny any wrongdoing. The proceedings in France run separately from the Macrons' ongoing defamation lawsuit in the United States, where they are challenging similar accusations. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!