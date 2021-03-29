Ten new actors confirmed for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series

You're watching Advertisements

The arguably most exciting Star Wars project for Disney+ right now is the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which once again stars Ewan McGregor as old man Ben, with Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Darth Vader. Now another ten actors has been confirmed for the series, and those are:



Benny Safdie



Bonnie Piesse



Indira Varma



Joel Edgerton



Kumail Nanjiani



Moses Ingram



O'Shea Jackson Jr.



Rupert Friend



Simone Kessell



Sung Kang



While we don't know which roles they will play, it's a safe assumption to believe that Joel Edgerton will bring Owen Lars to life as he played that character in both Attack of the Clones and also Revenge of the Sith. The story of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series takes place roughly ten years after the end of Revenge of the Sith, which means Luke Skywalker will be around ten years old and that Darth Vader should be in his absolute prime.

There has also been unconfirmed rumours that we'll once again meet Han Solo in this series (he was on his way to meet Jabba the Hut in the end of the Solo movie, which is on the same planet that Ben Kenobi lives on) and that Liam Neeson Qui-Gon Jin will be back as force ghost (Yoda said he found a way to contact him in the end of Revenge of the Sith).

The production starts in April, but it remains to be seen when it premieres on Disney+.