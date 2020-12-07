Ten new Achievements coming for Minecraft Dungeons

You're watching Advertisements

Minecraft Dungeons is getting a new expansion in December 9 called Howling Peaks. This time we get to visit a mountain area filled with new monsters and loot, but we also have to take winds into consideration this time as a new lethal hazard. With all this come ten new Achievements (and of course also trophies for PlayStation) at a total value of 250 Gamerscore on Xbox, which has now been revealed at TrueAchievements.com:

• Taming the Storm - Complete Gale Sanctum on Adventure or Apocalypse difficulty [50]

• Rampart Rampage - Complete the Colossal Rampart secret mission [20]

• Whirlwind Warrior - Using the Tempest Knife, defeat 10 Mountaineer mobs within 10 seconds [10]

• A Taste of Their Own Medicine - Using the Updraft Tome, cast Updraft on three Wind Callers at once [10]

• Woolly Wisdom - Find the chamber dedicated to the humble Llama and make an offering [10]

• Giant Slayer - Defeat a Ravager and a Squall Golem within 5 seconds of each other [20]

• Herd Mentality - Defeat the Tempest Golem while four pets are active [20]

• Post Post-Apocalypse - Complete Obsidian Pinnacle on Apocalypse Plus 5 difficulty [50]

• Dress for Success - Complete a Daily Trial with an epic challenge while wearing Emerald Armor [50]

• Repeat Customer - Save yourself by using the Death Barter enchantment twice in a single mission [10]