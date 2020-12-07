Oscar Isaac MGSIGI 3 releaseCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5Phil SpencerPS5 Pro patent
English
Minecraft Dungeons

Ten new Achievements coming for Minecraft Dungeons

The ten new achievements account for a total of 250 Gamerscore on Xbox.

Minecraft Dungeons is getting a new expansion in December 9 called Howling Peaks. This time we get to visit a mountain area filled with new monsters and loot, but we also have to take winds into consideration this time as a new lethal hazard. With all this come ten new Achievements (and of course also trophies for PlayStation) at a total value of 250 Gamerscore on Xbox, which has now been revealed at TrueAchievements.com:

Taming the Storm - Complete Gale Sanctum on Adventure or Apocalypse difficulty [50]

Rampart Rampage - Complete the Colossal Rampart secret mission [20]

Whirlwind Warrior - Using the Tempest Knife, defeat 10 Mountaineer mobs within 10 seconds [10]

A Taste of Their Own Medicine - Using the Updraft Tome, cast Updraft on three Wind Callers at once [10]

Woolly Wisdom - Find the chamber dedicated to the humble Llama and make an offering [10]

Giant Slayer - Defeat a Ravager and a Squall Golem within 5 seconds of each other [20]

Herd Mentality - Defeat the Tempest Golem while four pets are active [20]

Post Post-Apocalypse - Complete Obsidian Pinnacle on Apocalypse Plus 5 difficulty [50]

Dress for Success - Complete a Daily Trial with an epic challenge while wearing Emerald Armor [50]

Repeat Customer - Save yourself by using the Death Barter enchantment twice in a single mission [10]

