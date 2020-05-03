Ten Hidden Gems on PlayStation Now

Recently we were able to tell you about nine lovely gems on the Xbox Game Pass, and today it's time to do the same for PS Now. The focus is to point out nice games that we suspect many of you may have missed, rather than necessarily the biggest games or those that have received the highest marks.

Therefore you won't find any Uncharteds or Gods of War in the list, and that's simply because we know that you lot are familiar with these titles anyway and have already chosen to play them (and if you haven't you likely aren't interested anyway). And with this little explanation about the selection out of the way, it's time to get going. Here are ten hidden gems for PS Now that we think you should consider checking out.

• Abzû - After shooting yourself through yet another focus group-made AAA game with live service features screaming for your money, it is sometimes tempting to actually play something more genuine. If you have played and appreciated titles like Journey or Flower (or just like damn good games in general), we think you should go for a run through water-filled Abzû. Life beneath the surface is absolutely magical and the endorphins will simply wash over you as you experience one magic moment after another. "Under the sea, darling it's better", as a wise crab once said, and it's true for Abzû, too.

• Asura's Wrath - Today it feels almost unthinkable, but in 2012 Capcom was in rough shape, the talent left and they only seemed to focus on weird action games from outsourced developers. But that doesn't mean all of them were bad. Like Azura's Wrath, for example. It was developed by CyberConnect2 and offered a unique adventure with East-Asian gods with graphics and layout that brought to mind interactive animation. The game is eight years old and came to the last generation of consoles, but it is as good today as it was back then.

• Gravity Rush 2 - Many recognise the unique design, but few seem to have played Gravity Rush 2, which in turn led Sony to turn off the game's servers after only a year. This was very sad, as it's a unique and entertaining adventure with a colourful protagonist in the form of Kat. It's time to show Sony that the Gravity Rush series is here to stay by giving this game the attention it deserves.

• Rive - Finnish studio Housemarque has made sure that PlayStation fans are well stocked with shoot 'em ups. However, Rive still qualifies on this list with the somewhat different set up of side-scrolling action combined with twin-stick shooting as well as lighter puzzles. If you add brutal music, delicious graphics, and pacing that will make you sweat, you have a recipe for success that will make you say "just once more" a fair few times.

• Shadow Complex Remastered - While you might think that this is an established game that everyone should know about (and, to an extent, it is), just like SteamWorld Dig 2 on the Xbox Game Pass list, it is intimately associated with another format and we know that lots of people don't realise that this game has even been released on PS Now. This is one of the best Metroidvania games of all time and it also borrows things from classics like Flashback and Metal Gear.

• Silent Hill HD Collection - When this collection was released, there was a lot of whining that some games were missing. And sure, parts 1, 4, and Origins are all absent, but so be it. But let's focus on what's here... two of the best horror games of all time including Silent Hill 3, which has been nicely refreshed and is still a dubious pleasure to play through today. And by "dubious" we mean it's so damn creepy and we're so hopeless and cowardly. But don't let that stop you from enjoying video game history Konami seems hellbent on making everyone forget.

• Styx: Shards of Darkness - Sometimes there is a game we don't care for immediately, but which somehow appeals to us in terms other than gameplay. And this is where we find the wonderful Styx: Shards of Darkness. It's like a playable fairy tale with a wonderful main character, really neat stealth moments, good design and a world that both breathes and feels alive. It did fly under the radar for many people when it was released, but you should definitely sit down and play through it whenever you have the chance. You can thank us later.

• The Swapper - You know those brilliantly stunning indie games like Braid, Fez or Papers, Please that make one see the world from a different perspective and use the brain in a whole new way? Well... The Swapper is exactly such a game. The whole time your morale is challenged while facing puzzles you've never seen before, and the adventure grows on you all the way to the end. Unfortunately, The Swapper had an underwhelming launch and was missed by many, but on the other hand, that means you probably haven't enjoyed it yet. So congratulations to all of you who haven't played before, today is your lucky day.

• Tokyo Xanadu Ex - Do you like the Persona series? The question is really stupid because the answer is "I do, as does pretty much everyone with good taste", which is why we think it's high time you get acquainted with Tokyo Xanadu Ex. It is a straight-through ultra-Japanese adventure that never ever makes things easy for you. Maybe that's why it never received the same attention as Persona, it is simply more difficult to access. Just give it a go though, and you'll soon be hanging out with cool kids clearing Japanese portals of monsters like it was going out of style.

• Velocity 2X - Being kidnapped by aliens is nothing to joke about. Fortunately, Lt. Kai Tana can take care of herself, and now has to get away by shooting through levels with the perspective switching from the side and to the top. The graphics are stylish, the sound really heavy, and the game controls are perfect. If you don't want to try this nugget solely based on our recommendation, then do it for all the characters who were captured by aliens in the game.

And that's it, ten great games that you may have missed in amongst all the big hitters. Let us know how you get on!