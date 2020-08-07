Ten free games playable on Xbox One (and PC) this weekend

You're watching Advertisements

The word "free" usually has no meaning in the video game industry - it's a lie that everyone seems to accept when really it usually means "you already paid for it". That's why it's so nice that Microsoft is facilitating all Xbox One or Windows 10 PC owners being able to try out a few games without additional subscription costs for a change. The so-called Big Gaming Weekend takes place from August 6 to August 10 and during this time you can play the following games on Xbox One or PC at no cost.



The multiplayer mode from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - August 6-10 on Xbox One



Gears 5 - August 6-10 on PC and Xbox One



Dragon Ball FighterZ - August 6-10 on Xbox One



Monster Hunter: World - August 6-10 on Xbox One



The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited - August 6-19 on Xbox One



Borderlands 3 - August 6-9 on Xbox One (and Stadia, if you are a Pro member)



Black Desert Online - August 6-10 on Xbox One



Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker - August 6-10 on Xbox One



Subnautica - August 6-10 on PC and Xbox One



ARK: Survival Evolved - August 6-10 on PC and Xbox One



What's more, Xbox Live Gold is not required to play the respective online modes of the above during the promotion. Anyone who already has an active subscription will receive additional time on their account. More information can be found on the official website.