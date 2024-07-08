Temuera Morrison says Mandalorian 'stole an episode' from his show

HQ

If you were watching The Mandalorian Season 3 thinking how did Mando and Grogu end up back together again after the end of Season 2, then you have not seen The Book of Boba Fett, which explained the answer to that question.

Temuera Morrison, the actor who plays Boba Fett, has since spoken about the inclusion of The Mandalorian in his spin-off series, and it appears like he wants to get his own back for an apparent stolen episode.

Speaking at MCM Comic Con London (thanks, Yahoo), Morrison said he would like to appear in The Mandalorian once more. "I would actually like my character to visit The Mandalorian, the Mando fort or something, and come in there and kick some real serious ass as well... The way he did and came into my show, and stole an episode of my show — so I'd like to do the same thing."

Boba Fett did get a lot of screentime in The Mandalorian's second season, so there is the argument that he's already had his time in the sun, but he didn't get a full episode dedicated to him.