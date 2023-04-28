Temuera Morrison: No one called me, I was going to be in The Mandalorian

Boba Fett star Temuera Morrison felt overlooked when production on the third season of The Mandalorian began. In a Screen Rant interview at the Supanova Comic Con & Gaming convention, Morrison elaborates on his reasoning:

"I was supposed to be in The Mandalorian Season 3 but nobody rang me. I was waiting for the phone call in New Zealand, waiting and wanting to give up. Well that Mando guy stole a few chapters of my book... I'm sure this guy is... ah... ruining my show. But I couldn't say anything. I'm not the writer, so I have to bear it I guess."

The first season of The Book of Boba Fett received a rather lukewarm reception from fans, despite new takes on familiar Star Wars villains, such as the Tusken Raiders.

Perhaps the first season of the series thus became the last? Would you like to see more from Boba Fett, either in his own series or in other contexts?