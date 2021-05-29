Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Temtem

Temtem's latest update adds a new route and a second Mythical Lair

It also pushes the level cap up to 72.

Right off the back of its major Cipanku Island expansion, Temtem has received a new update that stretches beyond the usual bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements.

The update adds a second Mythical Lair, where players can encounter the new dragon-like Mythical Temtem Volgon. A new route has also been added in Tucma Subsurface and this has been created with help from one of the game's Kickstarter backers. In addition to these changes, the level cap has now been increased from 70 to 72, so you are now able to possess even more powerful creatures.

You can take a look at the full list of changes here.

Temtem

