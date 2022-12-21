Temtem vs Pokémon: Crema Games calls its game a "love letter" to Game Freak's title

HQ

No one is unaware of the obvious relationship between the Pokémon series created by Nintendo and Game Freak with Temtem, the MMORPG from Spanish studio Crema Games whose launch on Kickstarter four years ago broke all the developers' forecasts and has also brought the game to all platforms with the release of its full version on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch in September.

During the recent BIG Conference in Bilbao we had the opportunity to interview Lucía Prieto, head of marketing and communications at Crema Games, where we were able to take stock of the studio's work since the game's release. But of course, it was impossible not to mention the elephant in the room and how they saw the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple by The Pokémon Company and the comparisons of Temtem with Pokémon. Far from dodging the question, Lucia commented as follows:

"I actually love this question because there is this stigma about the Temtem devs that we hate Pokémon and that we see it as a competition. And we also have to dispel that. We also love Pokémon. Temtem is in fact a love song, a love letter to Pokémon. We want to give people what Pokémon wasn't really doing, or making that Pokémon-like game that we all love to have.

Comparisons happen, and I'm not mad about it, as long as people fare about Crema is a 30 people team and not a 25 years old company with all the money you can dream. I don't think it's bad, because Pokémon keeps changing, we learn from them and we think they're learning from us too. There are some changes they have made, and they seem so be suspiciously similar to our changes. I think it's good to have some sort of healthy competition, it's held both games to stay up. And if you are a fan of the genre, I don't see what you need them to compete, because you have double content of that genre you like."

We also talked about the future of the studio and the roadmap for Temtem's future content, in which we defined the timeframe for its seasonal content system.

"We are planning to have updates every 3 months or so. Because that's what we were set something we called seasons. There is new content coming in, there's new features coming in. We are not super keen on the idea to introduce new Temtem. We have like 400 creatures. You have to stop at some point."

In the full interview we also talk about the newer Switch and Xbox release, dealing with a passionate community, relying on good art, the uncertainty surrounding Twitter, and more.