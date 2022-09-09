Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Disney Dreamlight Valley
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Temtem

      Temtem, the Pokémon-style monster-capturing MMO, officially launched

      Spanish studio Crema Games releases version 1.0 of the game today for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Since its Kickstarter and early access began back in 2018 there have been constant improvements and updates to Temtem, the creature-capturing and training MMO that has been the dream of many in the absence of Game Freak and The Pokémon Company stepping up with their series. Spanish studio Crema Games has ended the testing period and is ready to give us the full adventure today. and Temtem has just released its 1.0 version and physical editions on PS5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch, published in Spain by Meridiem games.

      Temtem will take players to explore and capture monsters across the six islands that make up the Aerial Archipelago. Alone or in co-op, we'll be able to trap and train hundreds of these creatures called Temtem to take them to the competition as we take on the evil Belsoto Clan.

      The physical edition of Temtem includes Temtem Plus, a comprehensive add-on service that provides unlimited access to the global chat, trading hub and additional storage space for up to 600 Temtem. Temtem Plus can be purchased separately for €19,99.

      Gamereactor will soon be bringing you a review of the final version of Temtem with all the new features and secrets the game has to offer. Let the adventure begin!

      Temtem

      Related texts



      Loading next content