Temtem, the Pokémon-style monster-capturing MMO, officially launched

HQ

Since its Kickstarter and early access began back in 2018 there have been constant improvements and updates to Temtem, the creature-capturing and training MMO that has been the dream of many in the absence of Game Freak and The Pokémon Company stepping up with their series. Spanish studio Crema Games has ended the testing period and is ready to give us the full adventure today. and Temtem has just released its 1.0 version and physical editions on PS5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch, published in Spain by Meridiem games.

Temtem will take players to explore and capture monsters across the six islands that make up the Aerial Archipelago. Alone or in co-op, we'll be able to trap and train hundreds of these creatures called Temtem to take them to the competition as we take on the evil Belsoto Clan.

The physical edition of Temtem includes Temtem Plus, a comprehensive add-on service that provides unlimited access to the global chat, trading hub and additional storage space for up to 600 Temtem. Temtem Plus can be purchased separately for €19,99.

Gamereactor will soon be bringing you a review of the final version of Temtem with all the new features and secrets the game has to offer. Let the adventure begin!