Temtem removes monetisation with the game's final updates

HQ

The Pokemon-like game Temtem has been around for a little while now. Giving players another way to catch cute creatures, the MMO impressed many, but now it seems time for work to wind down on Temtem.

In an update to its players, developer Crema Games informed us that Temtem will be getting its final updates later this year. Patch 1.7 is set to arrive in early June, and will contain a whole new season along with balance changes, quality of life updates and more. It will also remove microtransactions from the game.

Patch 1.8 will further rework the economy, allowing you to earn any of rewards from any of the game's Tamer Passes in the past. As for servers, Crema Games currently has no plans to get rid of them, or provide an offline mode, so if you want to get stuck into Temtem, you'll still be able to.