Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Temtem

Temtem officially releases in September

The game will be leaving early access and getting a full launch in a few months.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

You might think that this game has already been around for two years, and yes, you're partly right. Back in January 2020, Temtem arrived, but has officially been in early access ever since. Now it's time for the full launch.

On September 6, the game will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC via Steam and the Humble Store. The game can clearly be compared to the Pokémon games, but with a different graphical style. The new features for the full release include seasons, and the ability to also play the adventures in co-op.

HQ
Temtem
Temtem

Related texts



Loading next content