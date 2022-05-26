Temtem officially releases in September

HQ

You might think that this game has already been around for two years, and yes, you're partly right. Back in January 2020, Temtem arrived, but has officially been in early access ever since. Now it's time for the full launch.

On September 6, the game will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC via Steam and the Humble Store. The game can clearly be compared to the Pokémon games, but with a different graphical style. The new features for the full release include seasons, and the ability to also play the adventures in co-op.