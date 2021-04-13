Temtem is receiving its most substantial update to date later today

You're watching Advertisements

After months of silence, Crema has revealed that Temtem's long awaited Cipanku Island update will be releasing later today. The update was originally scheduled for Autumn 2020 within the game's original roadmap, but this date was later pushed back.

The Cipanku update is said to be the most substantial update the creature collecting game has seen to date. Along with a new area to explore, it adds Mythical Temtem for the first time and players now have the ability to teleport, providing they pay a small fee. The island will also be the first area in the game to house Digital Temtem, which are powerful manmade creatures that are strong against Mental, Melee and Digital types.

