LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Demon Skin
 See in hd icon
Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Temtem

Temtem is receiving its most substantial update to date later today

The new update adds Cipanku Island, Mythical Temtem, and the ability to teleport.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

After months of silence, Crema has revealed that Temtem's long awaited Cipanku Island update will be releasing later today. The update was originally scheduled for Autumn 2020 within the game's original roadmap, but this date was later pushed back.

The Cipanku update is said to be the most substantial update the creature collecting game has seen to date. Along with a new area to explore, it adds Mythical Temtem for the first time and players now have the ability to teleport, providing they pay a small fee. The island will also be the first area in the game to house Digital Temtem, which are powerful manmade creatures that are strong against Mental, Melee and Digital types.

You can read more about the upcoming update here.

Temtem

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy