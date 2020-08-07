Temtem is heading to PS5, XSX, and Switch next year

You're watching Advertisements

This week we learned that Temtem, the Pokémonesque MMO from Crema Games, is heading to next-gen consoles. The news came to most peoples' attention when the game got some screentime during last night's State of Play, which confirmed the PS5 version of the game, but it turns out that the online adventure is also heading to Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch at some point in 2021.

The PC version of Temtem has grown steadily since it launched into early access earlier this year, and as you can see over on the Steam page, there are plans to bring a lot more content to the game before it's considered content complete. We assume that the devs will wrap things up on PC and then port the game to the various console platforms with all that content intact, but we've also seen staggered console development with delayed content updates on PS and Xbox, and that could be the case here. We'll find out next year.