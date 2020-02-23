Temtem has sold over 500,000 copies worldwide

The charming and colourful RPG adventure inspired by a certain pocket monster series, Temtem, has sold a whopping 500,000 copies worldwide on PC in its first month on Steam. The announcement was made on the official Temtem Twitter account, where the team thanked its fans for their support.

To accompany this delightful milestone Tweet, Crema Games also revealed that it's polishing a roadmap that's on its way, so expect more Temtem coming your way. If you haven't checked the game out yet, you can do so on Steam or just watch our live stream replay below.

Temtem, which is available on Steam as an early access title, is set to officially release on PC and console at some point next year.