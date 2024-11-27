Temtem, Aliens: Dark Descent and It takes Two are the PlayStation Plus Essential games for December

HQ

We're facing the last days of November, which means that the last batch of free PlayStation Plus games for 2024 are just around the corner. December will be pretty good even for Essential members of the service, as Sony has decided that a Game of the Year winner will be among the three chosen. It Takes Two, the Hazelight Studios title directed by Josef Fares that took home the GOTY at the 2021 edition of The Game Awards. An unforgettable co-op adventure that you can share with whoever you want this holiday season.

Joining it will be Temtem, the multiplayer exploration and creature capture-and-breeding game from Crema Games, which recently released its Survivors-style spin-off Temtem: Swarm.

Finally, paying homage to a series that seems to have been revived (this time) in cinemas with Alien: Romulus, the multiplayer title Aliens: Dark Descent will put you and your squad in the shoes of Colonial Marines battling the ultimate creature: the Xenomorph.

These games will be available to all PS Plus members from 3 December until 6 January, so be sure to claim them before then.

Wait, you think that's not enough? Well, the PlayStation Blog has a little surprise for you too. In celebration of the 30th anniversary, there will also be tournaments, a free online multiplayer weekend (6-8 December) and a 30-month PlayStation Plus Premium subscription draw.

For PS Premium there will be an open demo of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II from 3 December. Three classics have also been confirmed to join the catalogue: Sly 2: Band of Thieves, Sly 3: Honour Among Thieves and Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy, including trophies.