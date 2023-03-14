Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Temtem adds an official Nuzlocke mode

If only Pokémon would do the same.

Temtem, the Pokémon-like MMO has drawn players from the monster-catching franchise with similarly cute creatures and battling mechanics. However, it is also doing its best to distance itself from the Nintendo series by adding in a few extra features.

For example, recently in patch 1.3 Temtem has introduced Challenge modes, with one of them being the famous Nuzlocke mode. Nuzlocke is a challenge first brought about by the Pokémon games, where you can only catch one Pokémon per area and if a Pokémon faints you can no longer play with it.

While this has been a staple for those wanting a more challenging Pokémon run, it has never been officially added by Nintendo. As well as adding a Nuzlocke mode, Temtem is also bringing a Randomlocke, and Speedrun mode to the game too.

Will you be attempting a Nuzlocke run in Temtem?

