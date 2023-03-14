Temtem adds an official Nuzlocke mode

HQ

Temtem, the Pokémon-like MMO has drawn players from the monster-catching franchise with similarly cute creatures and battling mechanics. However, it is also doing its best to distance itself from the Nintendo series by adding in a few extra features.

For example, recently in patch 1.3 Temtem has introduced Challenge modes, with one of them being the famous Nuzlocke mode. Nuzlocke is a challenge first brought about by the Pokémon games, where you can only catch one Pokémon per area and if a Pokémon faints you can no longer play with it.

While this has been a staple for those wanting a more challenging Pokémon run, it has never been officially added by Nintendo. As well as adding a Nuzlocke mode, Temtem is also bringing a Randomlocke, and Speedrun mode to the game too.

Will you be attempting a Nuzlocke run in Temtem?