Telltale lead on why choice-based narrative games like The Wolf Among Us 2 are making a comeback: "Players have always wanted this, and they always will"

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The Wolf Among Us 2 might be coming well over a decade after the original game released, but now seems like a great time for us to step back into Bigby's shoes. Why? Well, there's always been a demand for a second Wolf Among Us game, and Dispatch recently proved to the gaming world that there's still a wide audience for these games.

As principal scene coordinator Leslie Harwood said during a chat with us at Gamescom, this is something the developers of these games have known all along. "I think players always have had an appetite for compelling narratives that they can deeply engage with and interesting characters that they can get to know and understand and especially being able to see these stories and characters in different situations to view them from different angles in this branching narrative structure," she said.

"Players have always wanted this, and they always will. Whether or not the main industry trends are leaning toward or away from it, it's clear the hunger is there. As a player, I wanted it, and as a developer, I'm thrilled to be able to provide it."

"We've seen successive games recently like Dispatch, and we are so excited for them... right now the industry is an interesting place, and there's kind of a bit of a gap in terms of like that. storytelling experience that I'm really excited that we had the opportunity to delve into," added design director Jess Hara Campbell.

From a design standpoint, too, Campbell is glad to see more new faces joining the Telltale roster. In the decade plus since Bigby's last adventure, game creation has broadened in its locations, allowing for all sorts of talent to join in on The Wolf Among Us 2.

To find out more about that, listen to the full interview below: