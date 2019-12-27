Telltale Games will no longer develop games episodically

Back in October 2018 Telltale Games had to close its doors due to mismanaged finances, and in that process, the studio cancelled a number of in-development projects such as The Wolf Among Us 2. However, the company was then reformed under new leadership, and as we all found out during this year's The Game Awards, The Wolf Among Us 2 is back in development.

But this new reformed Telltale will do business differently, and one of the most significant changes is moving away from an episodic release format. In an interview with GameDaily, CEO Jamie Ottilie has confirmed that Telltale will no longer will develop episodic games going forward.

"We are creating the stories episodically, but how they will be released is still to be determined. I think the important distinction here is that we will no longer be developing episodically. If we do release the game in episodes, all of them will be ready before the first one hits the store."

It's currently unknown if Telltale is developing more than a single project at a time. You can see the newest teaser below.