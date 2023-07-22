Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

Telltale confirms we'll play as Chrisjen Avasarala in The Expanse's bonus episode

But you'll have to buy the Deluxe Edition.

When Telltale gave us The Expanse: A Telltale Series' story trailer last month, they also announced that the Deluxe Edition will include an extra episode called Archangel. They didn't want to say who we'll play as in it, just that it will be another "beloved character from the hit TV series". The title gave us a very clear hint, however, so today's reveal isn't surprising even if it's cool.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series's San Diego Comic-Con trailer confirms that Archangel indeed will let us play as Shohreh Aghdashloo's Chrisjen Avasarala while navigating "threats to Earth and political opponents seeking to take her down, all while managing family drama on a day that will change her life forever".

We're still not told exactly when owners of the Deluxe Edition get access to the bonus episode this fall, but the first regular episode launches on the 27th of July or the 26th if you pre-order the game.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

