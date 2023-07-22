Telltale confirms we'll play as Chrisjen Avasarala in The Expanse's bonus episode

HQ

When Telltale gave us The Expanse: A Telltale Series' story trailer last month, they also announced that the Deluxe Edition will include an extra episode called Archangel. They didn't want to say who we'll play as in it, just that it will be another "beloved character from the hit TV series". The title gave us a very clear hint, however, so today's reveal isn't surprising even if it's cool.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series's San Diego Comic-Con trailer confirms that Archangel indeed will let us play as Shohreh Aghdashloo's Chrisjen Avasarala while navigating "threats to Earth and political opponents seeking to take her down, all while managing family drama on a day that will change her life forever".

We're still not told exactly when owners of the Deluxe Edition get access to the bonus episode this fall, but the first regular episode launches on the 27th of July or the 26th if you pre-order the game.