Telltale confirms recent layoffs, all current projects still in production

2023 may go down as one of the best years ever for video game releases, but it has not been kind to the creators of those games. Throughout the industry we've seen layoffs, with some companies letting go of hundreds of employees at a time.

Now, Telltale is the latest studio to make the decision to lay off some of its staff. In a post on Twitter/X, Telltale outlined that it had got rid of some workers recently.

"Due to current market conditions, we regrettable had to let some of our Telltale team go recently," the post reads. "We did not take this action lightly, and our commitment to storytelling and finding new ways to do so remains the same. We are grateful to everyone for their dedication along this journey, and we are working to support everyone impacted."

We're not exactly sure what current market conditions are being cited, but there have been significant changes made in the industry as of late to match global economic events, such as increasing prices of subscription services. The post did end by saying that "all projects currently in development are still in production," perhaps trying to pivot away from the layoffs by giving us the "good news" that we won't see any projects at the studio be put on ice.