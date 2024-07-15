Telltale celebrates its OG anniversary with a new tease of The Wolf Among Us 2

HQ

Over the weekend, Telltale Games celebrated the anniversary of the founding of its original studio, and as part of that celebration, the developer of some of our favourite point-and-clicks gave us a look at their latest game.

We got two new screenshots for The Wolf Among Us 2, both of which show off Bigby Wolf at night. One sees him out in the snow in a fresh blue jacket, while the other shows him holding what looks like it could be a hammer.

Hard to tell what sort of mystery we'll be getting into from these two images, but we're still hoping we can see something more substantial before the year is out, and perhaps even get the game released in 2024 too.