Telltale are working on a The Expanse game

Telltale Games has just announced the next project it is working on at The Game Awards. Set to be based on the science-fiction TV series The Expanse, the game will be known as The Expanse - A Telltale Series, and will be co-developed by Deck Nine, as Game Informer has reported.

It's mentioned that the game will serve as a prequel to the series and will revolve around the character of Camina Drummer, as she and her crew roam the outer belt scavenging and surviving, with the player expected to make a variety of tough decisions along the way.

The game itself does not currently have a release date or window, as it is regarded as being in the early stages of production, but when it does eventually launch, it's expected to arrive on PC and "leading consoles".

Take a look at the trailer for The Expanse - A Telltale Series below.