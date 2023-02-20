Telltale and Deck Nine show 10 minutes of The Expanse gameplay

HQ

We had to wait eight months from the official unveiling of The Expanse: A Telltale Series to we saw some gameplay, so you probably didn't expect to see much for a while after Saturday's gameplay trailer. Fortunately, that's very far from the case.

Zak Garriss, Telltale's VP of story development, and game director Stephan Frost from Deck Nine have stepped in front of the camera to give us a close to ten minute gameplay presentation of The Expanse: A Telltale Series. This is also from the game's first episode, so we get a closer look at the big choice from the trailer, how exploration will be an important part of the experience, some classic quick-time event fighting, and a much bigger focus on collectibles.