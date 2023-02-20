Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

Telltale and Deck Nine show 10 minutes of The Expanse gameplay

It's still very story-focused, but there will be a lot more exploration and new gameplay mechanics.

We had to wait eight months from the official unveiling of The Expanse: A Telltale Series to we saw some gameplay, so you probably didn't expect to see much for a while after Saturday's gameplay trailer. Fortunately, that's very far from the case.

Zak Garriss, Telltale's VP of story development, and game director Stephan Frost from Deck Nine have stepped in front of the camera to give us a close to ten minute gameplay presentation of The Expanse: A Telltale Series. This is also from the game's first episode, so we get a closer look at the big choice from the trailer, how exploration will be an important part of the experience, some classic quick-time event fighting, and a much bigger focus on collectibles.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

