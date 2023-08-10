Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Telltale acquires mobile game developer behind Erica

Flavourworks is being purchased by the narrative-heavy game developer.

While Telltale is working to return to the place it once was before its collapse, the narrative-heavy game developer has very recently launched its first title since its revival, with this being The Expanse: A Telltale Series. While the company does also have other projects in the works, including The Wolf Among Us 2, Telltale has now purchased the mobile game developer known for creating Erica.

As per Gamesindustry.biz, Telltale has acquired the developer Flavourworks for an undisclosed sum. It's noted that one of the reasons behind the deal was the two companies' "shared understanding of the convergence of the film and game sector", and because of Flavourworks' Touch Video tech that allows players to interact with live-action footage.

Following the acquisition, Flavourworks CEO, Zachary Slatter, will be taking over the duties of Telltale's managing director for Europe.

