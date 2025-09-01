Sandfall Interactive explain the design decisions that shaped the heart of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

HQ

One of the best surprises at devcom, the developer event held in Cologne in the days leading up to Gamescom, is that we had the opportunity to interview not one or two developers, but the entire team sent by Sandfall Interactive, creators of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Members of the studio who, in addition, worked on such diverse aspects of the game as game design, character design, sound design, and programming.

A unique opportunity in which, of course, we took the opportunity to learn more about the ins and outs of one of the most important games of the year. You can find the full interview with subtitles below.

Of course, it was fortunate to have among those present, for example, one of the programmers of Expedition 33, Florian Torres. It was only four programmers who developed the systems for the designers to bring the game to life. Systems such as, for example, the game saving system (one of the most complicated points for Torres himself) the counter-attack, or the parry. A function that was not initially foreseen in the game.

"I think it wasn't there in the first version, because there was only dodge, not even parry", said Game Designer Michel Nohra. "But the parry system was already in the mind of Guillaume [Broche], the creator, who wanted to add it. So it came later, because it's more difficult to implement. And the counter came later naturally, or at the same time."

It was precisely when they "discovered" the parry inside Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 that the work and the game made sense.

"The first counter you do, yeah, that's great. It clicks."

If you've tried Expedition 33, especially on higher difficulty levels, you'll have noticed that the parry window is quite narrow, and that special 'timing' has to be internalised for combat. For that, fortunately, there's also the sound design, and Raphaël Joffres talked to us about how the game communicated to the player the exact moment of the counter-attack.

"We really tried to make it as non-punishing as possible. So we really worked on the audio aspect. So the sound design helps the player to stop," explained Joffres. "Actually, in the game you have a kind of short sound cue that is present throughout the game, and it tells you when you have to stop, when you have to dodge to defeat the enemy. And so, we put a lot of effort at the end of the production to make it consistent. And it was quite funny, because after we released the game, we saw that a lot of players started to understand that there was some audio track that helped it."

They even took advantage of 'feedback' on networks and platforms like YouTube, when they saw several content creators explaining the type of sound to look for for the parry and the exact window of time they had to execute it.

"We saw some videos on YouTube of players explaining it, 'OK, this is how you have to stop, this is how you have to listen to the sound design'. And we even made an update in the game about the audio settings. So, you can set the SFX louder in combat than you can in exploration. So players can, if they want to, set the SFX louder, and in this way, it can help them play."

In addition to these systems and their synergies, we were able to learn more about some design tricks to enable a team of 30 people to tackle the behemoth task of developing Expedition 33. This saved a lot of time, as well as giving the devs a lot of fun in the office.

"We have cool GIFs of enemies and the Paintress dancing..."