English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Tell Me Why

Tell Me Why is free to play this month

For the fourth year in a row!

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

For the fourth year in a row, Don't Nod and Xbox Game Studios has announced that their acclaimed adventure Tell Me Why (all three chapters) will be free to play during Pride month, which is June.

Don't Nod has always been good at offering diverse and inclusive characters in its titles and 2019's Tell Me Why is no exception, featuring a transgender protagonist for the first time in a major game. The adventure takes place in a small Alaskan town, where twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan reunite after 10 years to solve a supernaturally-charged story about their past.

Make sure to claim it in June and it's yours forever, and that goes for both PC and Xbox.

Tell Me Why

Related texts

0
Tell Me WhyScore

Tell Me Why
REVIEW. Written by Fabrizia Malgieri

"I really appreciated the three-episode formula, as it concentrates the experience without diluting things too much."

0
Tell Me Why - Episode OneScore

Tell Me Why - Episode One
REVIEW. Written by Fabrizia Malgieri

"Tell Me Why has turned out to be a fascinating game: it touches delicate topics with great elegance and it's difficult not to be enthralled by the exciting story of Ronan twins."



Loading next content