Tell Me Why is free to play this month

For the fourth year in a row, Don't Nod and Xbox Game Studios has announced that their acclaimed adventure Tell Me Why (all three chapters) will be free to play during Pride month, which is June.

Don't Nod has always been good at offering diverse and inclusive characters in its titles and 2019's Tell Me Why is no exception, featuring a transgender protagonist for the first time in a major game. The adventure takes place in a small Alaskan town, where twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan reunite after 10 years to solve a supernaturally-charged story about their past.

Make sure to claim it in June and it's yours forever, and that goes for both PC and Xbox.