news
Tell Me Why

Tell Me Why is free for Pride Month

The entire game can be grabbed over the course of June.

Yesterday, we reported that Tell Me Why was free on Microsoft Store, without any explanation from neither developer or publisher on why. We suggested that should you download it fast, in case it was a mistake, but speculated an announcement on why could come at a later point.

And it did. Late yesterday, the developer Dontnod confirmed that all three chapters of Tell Me Why are free as their way of celebrating Pride Month. Thanks to this, you can download the game for free the entirety of June, something we would highly recommend you to do.

Tell Me Why

