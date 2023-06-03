Tell Me Why is free again to celebrate Pride month

HQ

Don't Nod has become known to focus on representation in their games the last few years, and Tell Me Why did the same by having a trans lead character. The team has kept on highlighting how important it is for minorities to be included in a natural and great way in pop culture. In fact, it's so passionate about the subject that the developers and Xbox are willing to lose money over it.

Because Tell Me Why is, for the third year in a row, completely free on both PC and Xbox as part of Pride month. This means it can be yours forever as long as you add it to your collection by July 1.