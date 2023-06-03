Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Tell Me Why

Tell Me Why is free again to celebrate Pride month

Don't Nod and Xbox are still willing to lose money each June.

HQ

Don't Nod has become known to focus on representation in their games the last few years, and Tell Me Why did the same by having a trans lead character. The team has kept on highlighting how important it is for minorities to be included in a natural and great way in pop culture. In fact, it's so passionate about the subject that the developers and Xbox are willing to lose money over it.

Because Tell Me Why is, for the third year in a row, completely free on both PC and Xbox as part of Pride month. This means it can be yours forever as long as you add it to your collection by July 1.

Tell Me Why

Related texts

0
Tell Me WhyScore

Tell Me Why
REVIEW. Written by Fabrizia Malgieri

"I really appreciated the three-episode formula, as it concentrates the experience without diluting things too much."

0
Tell Me Why - Episode OneScore

Tell Me Why - Episode One
REVIEW. Written by Fabrizia Malgieri

"Tell Me Why has turned out to be a fascinating game: it touches delicate topics with great elegance and it's difficult not to be enthralled by the exciting story of Ronan twins."



